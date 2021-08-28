World Series provides a hot time in the old town

Dixon even delivered Wyatt’s fuel to him for the World Series. Wyatt lives in Corydon, Iowa, and Dixon saved him a trip to Indianapolis.

"The fuel gets purchased in Indy so instead of him going over there to get it, I just brought it with me," Dixon said. "I take care of him. We get along real well. It will be fun."

But it wasn’t all fun.

"You’re putting on a show, for sure," Dixon said before the race. "As soon as you fire that car up and you’re up to race, it’s go then; it’s not just show."

Dixon said he always hopes to get his dragster up to 300 mph to get a reaction from the crowd and for the pure for exhilaration of it all.

"I don’t want to say it’s like a drug …," he said. "But it’s really like a drug."

He didn’t hit 300 this time, but Wyatt nearly did as he zipped down the track at 297 mph in his Iron Eagle car.

Despite that and the steamy conditions, Dixon said it was wonderful just to get back to doing what he loves and what so many people love to watch on the final weekend in August each year.

"To have a year away, it even makes you appreciate it that much more," he said.

