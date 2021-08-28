World Series provides a hot time in the old town

CORDOVA, Ill. — It’s always difficult to get any sort of accurate crowd estimate at the World Series of Drag Racing.
Dominic Blasco, the president of Cordova International Raceway, said he thought the event might attract as many as 20,000 people on Saturday night, and although it didn’t seem like quite that many, we’re not in a position to quibble.
How can you really tell when so many of the spectators are making intermittent trips to the car to sit in the air conditioning or just trekking over to the souvenir and concession tents to grab a few minutes of shade?
It may or may not have been one of the best attended days in the 67-year history of the World Series.
But it likely was one of the most joyous as one of drag racing’s oldest and most iconic events returned after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it most definitely was one of the hottest.
To begin with, it was 94 degrees. And that was before thousands of people descended on the western Illinois countryside and several hundred racers fired up their dragsters and funny cars.
Even the legendary Arnie "The Farmer" Beswick, who served as the grand marshal of this year’s extravaganza, was seen sitting in the cab of his pickup truck with the air blasting almost every time you walked past his souvenir shop.
"Hey, it’s a long day when you’re 91 years old," said one of the guys manning Arnie’s tent.
It was a long day no matter who you were or how hold old you were.
As hot as it was, the grandstands were more empty than usual through the afternoon hours when competition was being held in various racing divisions.
There were perhaps only a few hundred people around to see John Hamer of Labadie, Mo., drive his 1967 Barracuda fast enough to edge Shawn "Kid Vicious" Johnston and win the Victory Series world championship.
But by the time three-time NHRA top fuel champion Larry Dixon went up against nitro fuel funny car legend Jack Wyatt in a featured match race at about 6:30 p.m., the grandstands were full and the track was lined with RVs and campers, just as it always is.
It looked more like the typical five-figures World Series throng.
Unlike some of the stuff that happened throughout the day, the Dixon-Wyatt matchup wasn’t really a competition. It was a semi-friendly exhibition between old friends.
Dixon, 54, and Wyatt, 64, have known one another for more than a quarter century, but this is the first time they’ve ever raced against one another.
Wyatt, who got his start driving a 1949 Ford Anglia with a Chevy block engine as a teenager in the early 1970s, formerly served as Dixon’s crew chief.
Dixon even delivered Wyatt’s fuel to him for the World Series. Wyatt lives in Corydon, Iowa, and Dixon saved him a trip to Indianapolis.
"The fuel gets purchased in Indy so instead of him going over there to get it, I just brought it with me," Dixon said. "I take care of him. We get along real well. It will be fun."
But it wasn’t all fun.
"You’re putting on a show, for sure," Dixon said before the race. "As soon as you fire that car up and you’re up to race, it’s go then; it’s not just show."
Dixon said he always hopes to get his dragster up to 300 mph to get a reaction from the crowd and for the pure for exhilaration of it all.
"I don’t want to say it’s like a drug …," he said. "But it’s really like a drug."
He didn’t hit 300 this time, but Wyatt nearly did as he zipped down the track at 297 mph in his Iron Eagle car.
Despite that and the steamy conditions, Dixon said it was wonderful just to get back to doing what he loves and what so many people love to watch on the final weekend in August each year.
"To have a year away, it even makes you appreciate it that much more," he said.