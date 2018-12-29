HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- Thanks to sending eight wrestlers to the semifinals, the Iowa Hawkeyes finished Saturday with a 38.5-point lead at the Midlands Championships.
Iowa heads into today's sessions with 114.5 points, ahead of Northern Iowa, which has 76 points, and Northwestern, which has 68.5 points.
Alex Marinelli will look to repeat as champion this year at 165 pounds, while Cash Wilcke gets a chance to win a title at 184 pounds after winning a 197 last year.
Adding to Iowa's semifinal total are Spencer Lee (125), Paul Glynn (133), Austin Desanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149) and Kaleb Young (157).
Sam Stoll lost his 285-pound quarterfinal matchup due to a medical forfeit.
UNI was led by Josh Alber (141), Michael Blockhus (141), Max Thomsen (149), Bryce Steiert (165), Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184).
Illinois is in seventh with 47.5 points and has Justin Cardani (125), Dylan Duncan (133) and Eric Barone (157) in the semifinals.