HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- Alex Marinelli repeated as champion at 165 pounds and Iowa captured a Midlands title by 64.5 points Sunday.
Iowa entered Sunday's session with a 38.5-point lead over UNI and built on that by sending six wrestlers to the championship round.
The Hawkeyes won the championship with 184 points, sending six wrestlers to the championship round. UNI finished second with 119.5 point, sending four wrestlers to title matches.
Marinelli won his title by earning a 4-3 decision over Wisconsin's Evan Wick. In addition, Austin Desanto captured a title at 133 with a 15-5 major decision over Campbell's Noah Gonser.
Spencer Lee (125) fell by a 7-3 decision to Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera, Max Murin (141) lost a 5-2 decision to UNI's Josh Alber, Kaleb Young (157) lost a 6-2 decision to Northwestern's Ryan Deakin and Cash Wilcke (184) lost a 3-2 decision to UNI's Drew Foster.
Along with Alber and Foster's titles for the Panthers, Max Thomsen finished second at 149 and Taylor Lujan finished second at 174.
Illinois finished ninth with 65 points.