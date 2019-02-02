SHERRARD — Knowing only that it had been "a while" since Orion brought home a wrestling regional team title, Logan Lee wanted to leave nothing to chance.
Capping Saturday's action at the Class 1A Sherrard Regional by taking on Fulton's Max Pannell for the 285-pound individual title, the Chargers' senior standout wanted to do more than just win in case his team needed the extra points.
Pinning Pannell at the 5:16 mark of their gold-medal bout, Lee put a fitting capper on a day when the Chargers crowned four individual champions and in so doing earned their first regional crown since 2008, tallying 177 points to outdistance runner-up Erie-Prophetstown (136).
"We haven't won a title in a while, so this is huge," said Lee (16-1). "Getting a pin was very important because the team race was close. It was a big one for our team, and I'm glad I was able to help us open it up. We did a great job. I'm very blessed to have this opportunity with the team."
Combined with individual titles from Ethan Meisenburg (126 pounds), Mason Loete (138) and Ray Herd (170), Lee's crown has the Chargers headed to Sterling in several weeks for the Newman Team Sectional.
"Hopefully we can do this again in (just over) two weeks," said Lee, who earned his second individual regional title, with his fellow winners capturing their first regional gold medals. All told, eight Orion wrestlers qualified for next weekend's Byron Sectional.
In his 126-pound title bout with Alleman sophomore standout Billy Taylor, Meisenburg was able to control the pace throughout, finishing with a 4-0 shutout decision.
"We're pretty familiar with each other, so I knew I'd have to work hard," said Meisenburg, a 29-8 junior. "I had to always focus on him, then make my moves."
Taking on Riverdale junior Colton Reiman in the 138-pound finals, Loete had to dig deep when the pair finished the regulation three periods tied at 1-1. It was not until the third overtime that Loete went up with an escape point, and he finished strong for a 6-1 decision.
"We've gone back and forth many times over the last two years," Loete stated. "I was starting to get really fatigued, but you've just got to dig deep for a few seconds, and it'll pay off. Getting my first regional title was definitely a goal of mine."
Helping the Chargers get to the next level as a full team was a goal of equal importance for Loete.
"To quote Coach (Dan) Diamond: If the individuals do good and take care of themselves, the team will take care of itself," he said. "I'm really excited about this, the team aspect of the sport."
In his 170-pound final with E-P's Calvin Naftzger, Herd (30-2) gave an indication of how the team standings would fall as he turned in a dominating performance, rolling to a 10-1 major decision victory.
"I'm still working towards my ultimate goal, which is a state title. This is the first step towards that," said Herd. "I'm definitely hyped up, and I'm ready for sectionals."
Three-peat: With his 11-4 title-bout victory over Orion's Noah Schnerre at 132 pounds, Rockridge junior Dallas Krueger (31-3) made it a perfect 3-for-3 in terms of regional titles.
"I'm trying to pick up the pace for next week, and get a title again," said Krueger, a sectional runner-up last winter. "That's definitely a goal. I feel more conditioned and faster, getting stronger every day. My main goal is to go out and wrestle tough (next weekend).
Krueger's Rocket teammate and fellow junior Nolan Throne earned his second regional title, prevailing at 145 pounds with a 7-1 victory over Alleman's Jack Patting.
"I figured it'd be a lot closer; I didn't know if I'd get to my offense on top," said Throne (35-1). "I was able to do that in this match, and I'm proud of that."
Perfection: Three more regional champions were able to continue perfect seasons in the process.
Riverdale's duo of junior Trystan Altensey (160) and sophomore Bryan Caves (195) kept their names out of the loss column, as did Fulton senior 220-pounder Eli Pannell.
Altensey (21-0) edged Orion's Josh Fair 3-2 for his first regional title; Caves (34-0) repeated as a champion with a 2-0 decision over Princeton's Dallas Hill. Pannell moved to 34-0 and earned his second regional crown with a 6-1 title-bout win over Princeton's Chase Tatum.
Also striking gold: Third-place Sherrard (121 points) got a pair of champions in freshman 106-pounder Nate Bynum (30-4), who pinned Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in 55 seconds, and classmate Dylan Russell (28-7), a 4-3 winner over Morrison's Colton Linke at 120 pounds.
E-P senior Gabe Friedrichsen (36-2) bagged his first regional gold at 182, pinning Sherrard's Josh Bynum in 1:08.