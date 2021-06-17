Y Quad Cities team wins seventh straight girls quad national title

The Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing team continued its national domination of the girls quadruple event over the weekend and two of its members earned spots on the U.S. team for the Junior World Championships.
The Quad-Cities team of Ava Satterfield, Olivia Meskan, Ella Saunders, and Elizabeth Tessen finished first in the girls quadruple sculls at the USRowing Youth National Regatta at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. A second Q-C quartet, comprised of
Sophia Romaraju, Liz Weber, Emma Wistuba, and Ela Ersan finished second.
It marked the seventh straight time that the Quad-Cities has won the event. It won from 2014 through 2019 but the regatta was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two Q-C boats placed third and fourth in the time trials behind boats from Redwood Shores, Calif., and Cambridge, Mass.
However, in the finals on Sunday, the top Q-C boat established a decisive lead after 1250 meters, and won 4.7 seconds (more than two boat lengths). The second Q-C boat was fourth halfway through the race but made a closing rush to win. It’s the first time any team has placed 1-2 in the event.
The Quad-Cities team had 16 rowers competing in the regatta, which attracted 748 boats from 181 club and high school programs.
Bettendorf High School junior Tristan Wakefield placed third in the boys single sculls after being second in the time trial.
Two other Quad-Cities groups secured fourth-place finishes — Nikhil Romaraju and William Sharis in boys single sculls and Alexa Mueller and Erin Morley in U17 girls double sculls.
Meskan, a sophomore at Sherrard High School, and Saunders, a senior at Iowa City Liberty, stayed in Florida following the weekend regatta and attempted to make the U.S. team for the U19 Junior World Championships in double sculls. They won the final race Wednesday by more than five seconds and will now compete in Bulgaria in mid-August.
The remainder of the Y Quad Cities team will compete in the USRowing Summer National Championships Regatta in Camden, N.J., July 13-18.