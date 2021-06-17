Y Quad Cities team wins seventh straight girls quad national title

The Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing team continued its national domination of the girls quadruple event over the weekend and two of its members earned spots on the U.S. team for the Junior World Championships.

The Quad-Cities team of Ava Satterfield, Olivia Meskan, Ella Saunders, and Elizabeth Tessen finished first in the girls quadruple sculls at the USRowing Youth National Regatta at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. A second Q-C quartet, comprised of

Sophia Romaraju, Liz Weber, Emma Wistuba, and Ela Ersan finished second.

It marked the seventh straight time that the Quad-Cities has won the event. It won from 2014 through 2019 but the regatta was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two Q-C boats placed third and fourth in the time trials behind boats from Redwood Shores, Calif., and Cambridge, Mass.

However, in the finals on Sunday, the top Q-C boat established a decisive lead after 1250 meters, and won 4.7 seconds (more than two boat lengths). The second Q-C boat was fourth halfway through the race but made a closing rush to win. It’s the first time any team has placed 1-2 in the event.