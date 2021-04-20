Youth turkey season harvest down across area

Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,280 birds during the 2021 Illinois youth turkey season, compared to the record 1,744 turkeys taken in 2020.

A total of 5,438 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 5,433 in 2020.

With the exception of Whiteside (12 compared to 10), nearly all the Quad-Cities area counties were down significantly. This is likely due to the cold weather we saw in the northern half of the state, along with the Easter holiday occurring during the season.

The top five counties for harvests were Jefferson (48), Fayette (44), Marion (41), Hamilton (38), and Pike (37).

I can tell you that my youth hunter never made it in the field because of the conditions as the turkeys were still in their winter pattern around my area, but that’s hunting.

4-H youth outdoor opportunities begin soon

The 4-H Fishing Club will start Saturday, from 9-10 a.m. at Central Park in Aledo. Future events will meet at various ponds in Mercer County every Saturday from May 1 through May 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Pond locations to be announced prior to the date. Area youth must have their own rides to the ponds for each meeting.