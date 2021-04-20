Youth turkey season harvest down across area

Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,280 birds during the 2021 Illinois youth turkey season, compared to the record 1,744 turkeys taken in 2020.
A total of 5,438 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 5,433 in 2020.
With the exception of Whiteside (12 compared to 10), nearly all the Quad-Cities area counties were down significantly. This is likely due to the cold weather we saw in the northern half of the state, along with the Easter holiday occurring during the season.
The top five counties for harvests were Jefferson (48), Fayette (44), Marion (41), Hamilton (38), and Pike (37).
I can tell you that my youth hunter never made it in the field because of the conditions as the turkeys were still in their winter pattern around my area, but that’s hunting.
4-H youth outdoor opportunities begin soon
The 4-H Fishing Club will start Saturday, from 9-10 a.m. at Central Park in Aledo. Future events will meet at various ponds in Mercer County every Saturday from May 1 through May 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pond locations to be announced prior to the date. Area youth must have their own rides to the ponds for each meeting.
The groups is open to youth 8 to 15 years of age and there will be a limit of 10 individuals per event. The fee of $10 is for bait, which the club will provide. New 4-H members must pay the annual 4-H $20 program fee.
You can sign up on the Illinois Extension office website at www.extension.illinois.edu or call your local office for more details.
The Bi-State Sportsman Association, found at 571 Cleveland Road, Colona, will be hosting the Rock Island County 4-H youth shotgun club on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Equipment and ammunition will be provided by the Illinois 4-H Foundation, the NRA, United Way, Midway USA, and many Quad-Cities area outdoor organizations.
The range fee is $50 for every six-week session along with the annual 4-H membership. Area youth ages 10 to 18 that are residents of Henry, Mercer, and Scott counties may participate. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/RI4HShotgunClub.
4-H will also be starting its archery programs at the Cambridge Youth Center in Cambridge and the YSSA Range & Academy in Moline soon. Youth must be between 8 and 18 years of age.
The Cambridge sessions begin Monday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. for beginners, 6:30 p.m. for intermediate students, and 7:30 p.m. for advanced shooters. The range fee is $2.50 per session. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/HC4HArchery.
The Moline 4-H Archery Club will meet on Fridays at 6:30 p.m., with open enrollment anytime. There is a $20 range fee that is good for the six-week program. To register for that camp, go to go.illinois.edu/RI4HArcheryClub.
River Action Earth Week Cleanup Saturday
River Action will sponsor an Earth Day Cleanup this Saturday at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. until noon. This is an opportunity to help River Action clean up invasive species at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve.
Gloves and bags will be provided to all participants. They do request that you bring hand tools, spades or loppers if you have them.
No registration is required, and you can meet the group at the Loud Thunder Park Office, which is located at 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City.
If you are not familiar with the preserve layout, there will be signage to the cleanup site.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com