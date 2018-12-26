+5 
Bettendorf-born filmmakers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck hold their tickets for "A Quiet Place," the movie they wrote," outside Rave Cinemas 53 on 53rd Street in Davenport ahead of Saturday's screening. 

Bettendorf-born filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods had anything but a quiet year. The Quad-City natives were in the spotlight in 2018 as the blockbuster horror film they wrote, called "A Quiet Place," became a worldwide hit. “A Quiet Place,” which starred Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, premiered in March at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Krasinski, known for starring in “The Office,” also directed the Paramount Pictures thriller. Blunt also starred in the Disney hit, "Mary Poppins Returns" this year. Beck and Woods, who attended Bettendorf High School and University of Iowa, said the highlight of releasing the movie was returning to the Quad-Cities to host a screening at their home movie theater.

