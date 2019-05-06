Take a drive out to Tipton to shop for farmhouse chic antiques, vintage, repurposed and new goods for your home and garden. The Farmhouse Market, 1765 Spicer Ave., Tipton, is open from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

10 a.m., Friday and Saturday, The Farmhouse Market, Tipton. $2

