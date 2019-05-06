Parking constraints brought by historic flooding has moved the Beaux Arts Fair, usually held at Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum, to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, West Locust Street, Davenport. Enjoy the work of more than 100 artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Free.

