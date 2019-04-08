Squirrel Nut Zippers bring their American Jazz sound to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, on Thursday. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based band is known for hits like, "Hell," and "Put a Lid on it." The music starts at 8 p.m. with openers Josh Duffee and The Blackhawk Broadcasters. Tickets, $35-$40, are available at ticketfly.com.

8 p.m., Thursday, Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa. $35-40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments