Squirrel Nut Zippers bring their American Jazz sound to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, on Thursday. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based band is known for hits like, "Hell," and "Put a Lid on it." The music starts at 8 p.m. with openers Josh Duffee and The Blackhawk Broadcasters. Tickets, $35-$40, are available at ticketfly.com.
8 p.m., Thursday, Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa. $35-40.
