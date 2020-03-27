St. Ambrose cancels in-person commencement ceremonies

St. Ambrose University’s Spring Commencement ceremonies will not be held in-person on May 9 due to ongoing concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is considering opportunities to celebrate the graduating Class of 2020 on that day through some manner of virtual delivery. A campus celebration also may be scheduled for a later date.

In addition, all members of the spring 2020 graduating class also will have the opportunity to participate in the Winter 2020 Commencement ceremonies on December 19 at the Davenport River Center, or in the Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies on May 15, 2021 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Instructions on how to participate in one of those future commencements will be issued by the Registrar’s Office later this year.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“We truly are saddened to make this difficult decision because we know any student’s graduation from St. Ambrose University is a milestone achievement worthy of celebration with family, friends, and classmates,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, president of St. Ambrose.