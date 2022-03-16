St. Ambrose University: On the Leading Edge of a New Era of Learning

Highlighted by a commitment to innovation and adaptation to the various ways we teach the next generation of students, St. Ambrose University has launched a new era under the leadership of first-year President Amy Novak.

These commitments will put the private, Catholic University near the banks of the Mississippi at the forefront of a new model for higher education, one built for a new generation of students.

St. Ambrose’s innovative approach to teaching will focus on the students’ individualized manner of learning. Students will learn to center their future work around human-informed solutions, focusing on the experience of their customer, client or patient.

Ultimately, those adaptive skills will make St. Ambrose graduates better employees and leaders in a changing work environment.

This spring, Dr. Novak convened business and community leaders from across the Midwest for the first St. Ambrose University Innovation Summit: Building the Next-Generation Workforce, seeking input on how St. Ambrose best can prepare its students to meet business, industry and nonprofit needs in a new age of human work.

“We are entering a new age of work, an age when smart machines and artificial intelligence drive efficiency and production,” said Dr. Novak. “This means the value of future workforce employees will lie even more distinctly in the so-called “human skills” — those capacities to clearly communicate, work in teams, assess and analyze complex data, and, yes, to think critically and solve problems.”

Those human skills are created from core curriculum programs such as English, Theology and Philosophy, and because the University’s general education menu has always been prioritized and robust, employers from across Iowa, the Midwest and the world seek out St. Ambrose graduates.

At Modern Woodmen of America, a nationwide fraternal financial organization headquartered in Rock Island, Ill., Executive Vice President Jerry Lyphout said St. Ambrose graduates composed 20 percent of the organization’s 520-plus workforce precisely because they come well-versed in the human skills that make them great employees and future leaders.

“I’m a true believer you get what you pay for, and I think any university can do a pretty good job of educating you in your major field of study,” Lyphout said. “But I think it’s the extras you get at St. Ambrose that make the difference. They give their graduates perspectives, allow them to be a critical thinker, to think outside the box and to show compassion and believe in faith and social justice.”

Speaking of the latter, President Novak and the University will build more intentionally on the Catholic core values modeled by the University’s patron saint, Ambrose of Milan. Those values include helping students understand why working for social justice, service, diversity, inclusion, and fairness are essential human skills.

Those values will serve as a foundation to a future built around innovative programming and creative thinking that will meet today’s learners where they are and adapt to how they learn.

“As technology’s influence on learning grows, our University will need to adapt teaching methods and practices to serve a variety of learning styles and students with various learning backgrounds,” she said.

Come to St. Ambrose and join us on the leading edge of a new age of higher education.

