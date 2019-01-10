All things green are going to take over the Quad-Cities during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. You can expect plenty of parties to be planned at area establishments. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds has confirmed it will host a two-day party for the second year in a row. Plus, you can count on seeing a flood of people for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXIV on Saturday, March 16.

