The St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities will conduct a golf outing Saturday, June 22, at Palmer Hills, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. 

The outing will be a fundraiser for Grand Parade XXXV. 

The four-person, preferred ball event begins with registration at 12:45 p.m. and a shotgun start at 2 p.m. 

Early bird reservations of $80 per player are due by April 20 and includes cart, fees, goodie bag and dinner. 

Mail your paid reservation to St. Patrick Society Golf Tourney, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, Iowa 52808. Non-golfers can choose the dinner only option for $15. 

In case of rain, the dinner will be held and participants will receive a certificate for a round of golf with a cart. 

