6. Stained Glass Kaleidoscope Workshop

A stained-glass kaleidoscope workshop will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite, are $40 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration is required at 563-322-8844
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, German American Heritage Center and Museum, Davenport. $45.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today