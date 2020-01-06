That all changed this year, even with Staley not able to play his usual big role on offense thanks to a pair of injuries. He broke his leg in a Week 2 win at Cincinnati and then returned eight weeks later to play against the Seahawks.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

He struggled in that game dealing with Jadeveon Clowney and also broke a finger that forced him to miss three straight games.

He struggled when he returned in a Week 14 win at New Orleans but has been improving every week as he finds his groove. He played his best game of the year when the division title and top seed in the NFC were on the line last week in Seattle.

He totally neutralized Clowney and was a major part of an offensive line that didn't allow a quarterback hit after the first drive.

"He was unbelievable," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "He looked like Joe Staley, again, these last few weeks. He's kind of been building, building, building and got a really good test again. When somebody gets you like Clowney got the two of us on that Monday night game, it does get into your head a little bit, and it was huge for him to get over that hump, not only just for the success of our team but the way that he played and the dominance that he showed on Sunday night was really, really cool and it's a reason why he's the best and why he's been the best for as long as he's been playing."