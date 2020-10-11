Stan Patrick lived, and died, with the Chicago Cubs by his side

Stan Patrick bled Cub blue.

A fan among fans, he lived and breathed Chicago Cubs baseball. He knew the history of the team, could rattle off his favorite players and managed to turn most any conversation into a discussion of the North Siders.

That deep, abiding passion for the one-time lovable losers will now stay with him forever.

After his death from COVID-19 at age 85 on May 27 in Oskaloosa, he was buried with a Cubs hat and a picture of Wrigley Field.

His love for the Cubs started as far back as anyone can remember. He spent most of his life living near Bussey, and when he visited family in Indiana, he would take the “L” train to games in Wrigleyville. Not many pitches were thrown and outs called before he became downright hooked.

During one of those trips to Wrigley Field, “Mr. Cub” Ernie Banks got on the train, sitting down right next to him. The Cub and the Cub Fan got to talking, and Stan had the future Hall of Famer autograph the only signable item he had on him — his sack lunch’s paper bag.

For the rest of his life, that paper bag was one of his most prized possessions.

“He just thought that was the greatest thing ever,” said one of his daughters, Shari Roberts.