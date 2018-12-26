031718-The-Star-Dust-002
A view from the stage inside the Stardust. 

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

In March, the Quad-Cities gained a new multi-purpose event center that hosted several concerts in 2018. The 8,000-square-foot Stardust opened in a former auto shop in the heart of downtown Davenport, at 218 Iowa Street. The venue burst onto the scene in early March with its first show featuring featuring Bob Schneider, a singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas and followed up with a Shovels & Rope concert the next weekend. It also hosted acts as part of the second Alternating Currents in August and the GAS Feed & Seed Festival in November.

