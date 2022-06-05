START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Connecting the Dots

Well, the gloomy weather finally lifted a few weeks ago, and we’ve been treated to some much-needed warmth and sunshine.

About a month ago, the new Interstate 74 pedestrian bike path opened for recreational use. It has provided a lot of new/fun route possibilities linking up the Moline and Bettendorf downtowns. For those who haven’t been on it yet, it’s a gradual climb to the overlook and a gradual descent back down.

For anyone who uses Strava, it’s obvious how popular the path on the new bridge has become. I ventured over it on the day it opened, and the first thing I noticed post run, were the segments that were created for it. “New I-74 Bridge” and “New I-74 Bridge – Other Way.” Whoever created it, had a chance (they can always edit it) to name the new/happening route in the Q-Cs, and a lot of people feel it fell short. I could foresee maybe adding “Bike Path” to each but most importantly having “IL Bound” or “IA Bound” would be ideal additions. “New I-74 Bridge – Other Way” is IL bound, fyi.

With the warmer temps and summer knocking on our door, have you lined up any races or adventures in the next few months? We have a lot of great road and trail events in the Q-Cs, but the three below are always a great lineup to shoot for. Looking at each on paper, the timing and distance of each make for a solid racing season.

1. Genesis Firecracker Run — you’re 27 days out from race day. Put in some miles over the next few weeks and go knock out a 5K.

2. Quad-City Times Bix 7 — you’re 53 days out and can create a nice block after your Fourth of July race to get ready for the hilly route in Davenport. Don’t forget about the Bix at 6.

3. TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon — 110 days until race day. Just think of it, you can knock out a 5K, get in the miles for a tough 7-mile course and then have a few months to put together a plan to get you 13.1 or 26.2 miles. If you’re newer to the running game, the half marathon would be a great next race to aim for. For the veterans, it’s an easy way to turn some early summer speed into a nice block topped off with a full marathon.

Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions or coaching options, you can reach him at swingthegate@gmail.com

