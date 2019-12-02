START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Find a personalized fitness plan that works for you

When asked "when is the best time to start an exercise plan/program?", my response is always two-part.
Are you ready to begin an exercise plan/program? If so, what do you hope to incorporate into your exercise plan/program?
Exercise plans vary greatly from person to person because we all have different preferences, knowledge/competence, physical abilities/limitations, budgets, etc. There is no cookie cutter or one size fits all plan.
Consistently, do what you will do, when you will do it has been my mantra.
For example, my exercise plan is made up of daily walking (various distances/intensities/locations); instructing four Les Mills Bodypump classes/week at the Scott County Family Y; and, a variety of home exercises including bodyweight strength, core and flexibility. There is nothing special about my plan, it just happens to be a plan I thoroughly enjoy, can afford, and helps me meet my personal fitness goals.
"Results are realized and goals are achieved not by what we occasionally do, but by what we consistently do." — Author Unknown
People often think that once they get the fitness membership or they purchase the latest and greatest fitness equipment, that this will be the secret to their success. None of these things are required.
Adopting and adhering to a personal fitness program can be very affordable and simple. If an individual feels overwhelmed and uncertain on how to begin, I advise they seek guidance from a trusted individual who has mastered an active lifestyle and/or a fitness professional for help sorting through the details of creating their personal workout plan.
Find a partner
I also make sure to ask individuals what forms of exercise/physical activity they enjoy. People have much greater likelihood of successfully adhering to a program they enjoy, especially if they incorporate social elements. Having a workout partner or joining a group fitness class provides structure, enjoyment and accountability.
At Genesis, we provide our workforce with a smorgasbord of fitness and wellness opportunities and encourage our employees and families to explore and experience the variety of options to see what they enjoy most. Most individuals simply want to look and feel good and are motivated differently. A personal assessment to determine the who/what/when/where/why can be a very insightful and helpful process.
Holiday gift givers should make sure the recipient has expressed some interest in wanting a fitness-related gift. Sometimes, giving a fitness-related gift can backfire if the recipient has expressed no interest.
Readiness to change and adopt new behaviors is very individualized and the best gift can often be in the form of support and encouragement to an individual as they journey toward improved health and wellness.
Stacia Carroll is wellness coordinator for Genesis Health System.