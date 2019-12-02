START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Find a personalized fitness plan that works for you

When asked "when is the best time to start an exercise plan/program?", my response is always two-part.

Are you ready to begin an exercise plan/program? If so, what do you hope to incorporate into your exercise plan/program?

Exercise plans vary greatly from person to person because we all have different preferences, knowledge/competence, physical abilities/limitations, budgets, etc. There is no cookie cutter or one size fits all plan.

Consistently, do what you will do, when you will do it has been my mantra.

For example, my exercise plan is made up of daily walking (various distances/intensities/locations); instructing four Les Mills Bodypump classes/week at the Scott County Family Y; and, a variety of home exercises including bodyweight strength, core and flexibility. There is nothing special about my plan, it just happens to be a plan I thoroughly enjoy, can afford, and helps me meet my personal fitness goals.

"Results are realized and goals are achieved not by what we occasionally do, but by what we consistently do." — Author Unknown