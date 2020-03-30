START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tips for taking the stress out of COVID-19 at home

The outbreak of COVID-19 is stressful for everyone, but particularly stressful for those who may be vulnerable because of underlying mental health issues.

Unexpected stress and change can significantly undermine our sense of control. We may feel overwhelmed by a sudden change in responsibilities and requirements. Our jobs may be different. We may be affected by long periods of social isolation as we stay home from work.

We may be disturbed by media reports about the outbreak. We may see images of product hoarding in stores and wonder whether we are adequately prepared for a long period in our homes.

Will we still have a way to take care of financial responsibilities if we are out of work?

These are unique challenges presented by this particular upheaval in our lives.

We hope we can help with a few tips about maintaining balance and mental wellness during the outbreak. Here are things you can do to take care of yourself: