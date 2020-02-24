START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Where you can go for care

Most of us know where to purchase a car, get a haircut, or find the best deals. However, when it comes to understanding the appropriate options available for receiving medical care, many are mystified.
The subject of healthcare can be confusing and overwhelming. Understanding your care options are key to receiving the correct medical treatment, depending on the severity of the medical issue.
A good start is to become established with a Primary Care Provider. They will work with you to make sure you receive the correct preventative services you need for your age. In addition, many have same-day appointments available for urgent needs. In need of a Primary Care Provider? Visit www.unitypoint.org and click on Find A Doctor or call 309-779-7979 to speak with our scheduler.
But what happens when health needs occur in the evenings, on weekends or holidays? Knowing the appropriate type of facility to use will not only save you time, but also money.
For non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that require fast attention, a Walk-In Clinic is a great option. Some examples of conditions they can treat are upper respiratory problems, minor cuts and burns, or a suspected broken ankle. You can view the locations and wait times to be seen at all of the UnityPoint Clinic® – Express or UnityPoint Clinic® – Express Care locations by visiting www.unitypoint.org. In addition, you can “Reserve Your Spot” in line right from the home page.
Another option that is fairly new, is Virtual Care. This allows you to access a virtual consultation with a provider from your home, office, or on the go by using your computer or smart phone. In addition, it’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for a minimal charge. You must establish an account first. Visit www.unitypointvirutalcare.org for more information.
When is it appropriate to use the Emergency Department? Only for serious or life-threatening health issues, such as chest pain or symptoms of heart attack, stroke symptoms, severe abdominal pain, trauma, or seizures, just to name a few.
In addition to longer waits, the Emergency Room is the most expensive option to receive care for non-emergent needs. Across the board, the Emergency Department is much more expensive than a Walk-in Clinic, so knowing the right place to go becomes very valuable information. Saving money is great but just as valuable is your time. UnityPoint Clinic – Express near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf has a door-to-door service goal of about 30 minutes. UnityPoint Clinic – Express Care locations are also much quicker than Emergency Departments with x-ray and lab services on-site. Know where to go for care and save!