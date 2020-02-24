START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Where you can go for care

Most of us know where to purchase a car, get a haircut, or find the best deals. However, when it comes to understanding the appropriate options available for receiving medical care, many are mystified.

The subject of healthcare can be confusing and overwhelming. Understanding your care options are key to receiving the correct medical treatment, depending on the severity of the medical issue.

A good start is to become established with a Primary Care Provider. They will work with you to make sure you receive the correct preventative services you need for your age. In addition, many have same-day appointments available for urgent needs. In need of a Primary Care Provider? Visit www.unitypoint.org and click on Find A Doctor or call 309-779-7979 to speak with our scheduler.

But what happens when health needs occur in the evenings, on weekends or holidays? Knowing the appropriate type of facility to use will not only save you time, but also money.