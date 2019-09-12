Updates on respective reclamation projects from the Davenport School District and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency were well-received Thursday by the state education board.
The school district is implementing a 22-point plan developed by state and school leaders to resolve myriad issues that led to its demotion to just conditional state accreditation.
The AEA is being coached back to better fiscal health after a several-years span of budgets in the red, which is not permitted by the state.
“My sense from the board reaction and the board questions is that they’re pleased with the progress and the direction both the district and the AEA are making and heading,” state education director Ryan Wise said. “Clearly what you also saw here is a desire by the board to ensure that this direction is the one that continues to be followed, that they continue to hear positive updates. I think what you saw was initial, very positive steps, and the board really wants to see that continue.”
New Davenport superintendent Robert Kobylski made his first appearance before the state board during its regular monthly meeting Thursday on the Iowa State Capitol complex.
Kobylski said the district is being “purposeful” in its work to implement the prescribed corrective actions, and that in doing so district officials are, “not just checking boxes.”
“We have a laser-like focus on the tasks that are ahead of us,” Kobylski told the board. “(Davenport families) want a system they can be proud of so we can be a destination district.”
State board members were pleased to hear the local interest in Davenport’s upcoming local school board elections. Four of the local board’s seven seats will be on the ballot, and a recent informational meeting drew roughly a dozen potential candidate, officials said.
State board members also were pleased with Kobylski’s efforts to improve communication between district leaders and Davenport families.
State officials also complimented the AEA’s progress in getting its budget back in the black, not only in the near-term but for the long-term as well. There was little discussion from the board after the AEA update.
“All of those signs, again, are pointing in the right direction, and it’s a matter of sustaining that momentum over time,” Wise said.
