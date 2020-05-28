State files emergency rules for long-term care facilities

He also noted horse racing will return to Illinois tracks under the next phase.

“The Department of Agriculture has worked with the IDPH, with the Illinois Racing Board and the industry leaders to develop guidelines for racing, allowing those whose livelihoods depend on these races to get back to work, and allowing spectators to work from home and place wagers online and over the phone,” he said.

As the state enters the next phase, which allows gatherings of up to 10 people, the same metrics will be used to see if each of the four regions in the Restore Illinois plan can enter phase 4 after 28 days. Those metrics include 14 percent hospital surge capacity, a decrease or steadiness in hospitalization rate for 28 days and a positivity rate of 20 percent or less for those tested over a 14-day period.

Whether the state moves forward or backward will depend on the numbers.

“It’s possible that if we have a surge, a spike and we need to quell that spike, we might, potentially, have to move backward in the phases,” he said. “That’s not something any of us wants to do, but certainly it wouldn’t allow a region of the state to move forward if it wasn’t meeting the metrics that we’ve set.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0