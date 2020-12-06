State/Midwest college womrn's basketball roundup

UNI 93, Wichita State 91 (2OT): Megan Maahs hit a contested layup with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the University of Northern Iowa a 93-91 lead and a double-overtime non-conference road victory over Wichita State Sunday evening.

The senior scored six of her 17 points in overtime, including the two final field goals of the game to lift the Panthers to the win over the former Missouri Valley Conference foes.

Maahs was one of five Panthers to score in double figures, including Bre Gunnels who scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Maya McDermott score 15 points in her Panther debut, including nine points in the third quarter when she was 3-3 from the three-point line. Former North Scott High School standout Karli Rucker added 12 points and Nicole Kroeger scored 13.

Illinois 53, Omaha 50: Jada Peebles scored 15 points and hit two late free throws on Sunday to seal the University of Illinois' 53-50 non-conference victory over Omaha at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Peebles, Kennedi Myles (13 points, 14 rebounds for her second straight double-double), and Eva Rubin (career-high 11 points) all cracked double-digit scoring to lead the 2-1 Illini.