LONDON — Angelique Kerber was not about to be overwhelmed by the setting or the stakes in this Wimbledon final. She knew exactly what to expect — and what to do — against Serena Williams.
Two years after losing to Williams with a title on the line at Centre Court, Kerber came through. So steady, so patient, so accurate throughout, she never really gave Williams much of a chance this time, putting together a 6-3, 6-3 victory Saturday for her first championship at the All England Club and third major overall.
"I think it's the experience. You have to go through all the things — the good things, the bad things — and then you need to learn," said Kerber, the first German to win Wimbledon since Steffi Graf in 1996.
"I know that against Serena, I have to play my best tennis, especially in the important moments," said Kerber, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016, but was the runner-up to Williams at Wimbledon that season, "especially in the important moments."
That's just what she did.
"Angelique played really well," Williams said. "She played out of her mind."
Kerber made only five unforced errors the entire match, 19 fewer than Williams. Perhaps more impressive was this: She broke Williams in 4 of 9 service games.
In doing so, Kerber prevented Williams from claiming an eighth title at Wimbledon and 24th from all Grand Slam tournaments , which would have equaled Margaret Court's record. As things stand, Williams holds the mark for the half-century of professional tennis, one ahead of Kerber's idol, Graf.
Williams gave birth only 10½ months ago, then was treated for blood clots . She wore special compression leggings as a precaution during Wimbledon, just the fourth tournament of her comeback.
After all the time away, Williams spoke about being impressed with herself for just reaching the final. She also wanted to win, of course.
"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today — and I tried," said the 36-year-old American, her voice shaking during the trophy ceremony.
Kerber addressed Williams during the on-court interviews, saying: "You're such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us. I'm sure you will have your next Grand Slam title soon. I'm really, really sure."
Djokovic tops Nadal to reach 5th Wimbledon final: From the way Novak Djokovic repeatedly smacked his racket against his shoe after one miss, to the shouts directed at himself and his coach after others, it was clear how much he wanted to prove he's past the roughest patch of his career.
Djokovic sent the strongest signal yet he is back at the top of tennis by reaching his fifth Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 victory over rival Rafael Nadal on Saturday in a match suspended overnight.
"It really could have gone either ways," said Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth championship at the All England Club and 13th Grand Slam title overall. "Basically until the last shot, I didn't know if I was going to win."
He'll face Kevin Anderson in today's final. Anderson beat John Isner in a 6½-hour semifinal that ended at 26-24 fifth set Friday night, pushing back the start of Djokovic vs. Nadal.
Mike Bryan wins 1st Slam without brother: Mike Bryan found himself a suitable backup partner for Wimbledon and the result was a record-tying 17th Grand Slam men's doubles title — and his first without his twin brother.
Bryan teamed with Jack Sock for only their second tournament together, and the American duo edged Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 on Saturday night in the final at Centre Court.
The 40-year-old Bryan is the oldest man in the Open era to win the doubles title at the All England Club.
