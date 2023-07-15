TULSA, Okla. — Quad City ran out of steam in the second half of a 56-35 loss to Tulsa to close the Indoor Football League regular season Saturday.

The Oilers won for just the second time in 15 games, while the playoff-bound Steamwheelers closed the regular season at 8-5.

Quad City led right away — when Jerron McGaw returned the opening kickoff 50 yards for a score. The lead lasted less than a minute.

Josh Crockett returned the Wheelers' kickoff 50 yards for a Tulsa score, and the extra point tied the game at 7-7.

The Oilers went ahead with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter on a 26-yard-pass from Andre Sale to Jonathan Nance.

A 19-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh got Quad City within 13-10, and the Wheelers took a 26-23 lead with 2:14 left in the second quarter on Darreon Jackson's 25-yard interception return.

But Tulsa reclaimed the lead with 2 seconds left in the half on a 1-yard run by Sale, and the Oilers outscored Quad Cities 23-6 in the second half.

E.J. Hillard completed 10 of 23 passes for 135 for the Steamwheeler, and he also rushed for 28 yards on nine carries.

Sale finished 17-for-26 for 145 yards for Tulsa.