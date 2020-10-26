PITTSBURGH — To hear the NFL's last unbeaten team tell it, the Pittsburgh Steelers are perfect in record only.

Don't get defensive end Cam Heyward wrong. He appreciates the fact the Steelers (6-0) are off to the second-best start in the franchise's 87-year history after escaping Tennessee on Sunday. He's pleased with the results. The process? Well, the process needs some work after Pittsburgh allowed Titans to nearly erase a 20-point second-half deficit.

“There’s a way that we like to play and there’s a lot of meat on that bone as coach likes to say,” Heyward said. “I’m fine saying that. I believe in the guys we got, and I’m confident we can do more.”

Pittsburgh hinted at what it could be during a dominant first half in which it scored on each of its first four possessions while the defense bottled up Titans star running back Derrick Henry. The swagger vanished over the final 30 minutes amid uncharacteristically sloppy play by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Tennessee's relentlessness.

The Steelers didn't escape until Stephen Gostkowski's game-tying 45-yard field goal drifted right in the final seconds.