Stefanie Stickrod is the Director of Nursing for Community Health Care, Inc. Stickrod’s parents are originally from the Quad Cities area, but they had relocated to California before she was born. She grew up in California, but once she graduated from high school, she moved here to be closer to the majority of her family. She has gone back and forth a couple of times, but she is settling in and happily establishing roots in the area.

She has been a nurse for eighteen years. She started at Scott Community College, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix, and then her Master’s degree from Western Governors University. While she was working on her master’s degree, she decided to take the pathway of leadership and management.

Stickrod was inspired by the midwife that helped her deliver her first child. She stated, “What really made me want to be a nurse was my midwife when I was pregnant with my daughter, my first child. It was just a really great experience, and I really loved how my midwife made that connection with me and made what could have been a very scary experience, a very positive, rewarding one.”

Stickrod’s nominator talked about how much she has accomplished and how much work she has put in within her position at Community Health Care, Inc, “Stefanie is a nurse, mentor, and leader for CHC, Inc. She was on the front lines of our pandemic response, led the development of Express Same Day clinics, helped establish an immigrant/refugee clinic and set up homebased care for home bound patients. She is a mentor to our nursing leaders, working with her team to develop a Nursing Skills day that ensures our teams are trained to deliver the best care to every patient, every time. Stefanie is a model for "What Right Looks Like" in health care!” She started working for CHC three years ago, just before the pandemic. She talked about how innovative CHC is and how they never closed and were able to transition to seeing patients on the curbside, drive-thru, and virtually. She said, “It was a very interesting onboarding experience, but so great. It was so rewarding. Patients were just so grateful that we were still seeing people and helping get them what they needed.”

Stickrod talked a little bit about her history in nursing, as well as her experience at CHC specifically. She said, “I've worked at hospitals and long-term acute care facilities and skilled nursing. I've worked at really great facilities, but this one [CHC] in particular, it's just very mission-driven and we are just really here for our patients, the community, and just the patients that are the most vulnerable and that need the most from healthcare. We're making sure that we're doing everything we can to get them what they need.”

When asked what she felt the most important part of her job was, she stated, “There's so many it's hard to pick just one thing, but I really am an advocate for our nurses. I give them a voice whenever. Maybe there's a process that we could be doing better. I'm just making sure that it goes all the way to the top and that those concerns are addressed and that we're making change, and we're providing the best care possible to our patients.”

Community Health Care, Inc. has done a lot and offers a lot of services between their multiple clinics in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Instead of talking about her own accomplishments, Stickrod explained how excited she is about some of the amazing and innovative programs and services that CHC offers to the community. She said, “We provide lots of different service lines. We have primary care, dental, behavioral health, women's health, and OBGYN. We also have school-based health, so we're actually going into some of the schools and providing annual physicals for the kids who miss those deadlines. We also have an outreach program. We’re out at different areas in the community helping our homeless population.” Another service that she’s very excited about is the program they are doing with refugees. She stated, “We've collaborated with World Relief and the Rock Island County Health Department. There are a lot of refugees that are coming to our area that really need primary care. They are coming from areas where they never had that before. A lot of our providers are very passionate about this population. We have an RN specific for this role. We've all been working together on building what that role needs to look like and developing a process for that.” They get them immunized, registered with primary care, and send out referrals when needed.

Stickrod stated that everything that has been accomplished is due to the entire team of people that she works with. She said, “Just being nominated was really an honor, even being considered for being nominated. That was just really rewarding in itself. It’s an honor to be recognized for the work, and I cannot take credit for all this work. It's definitely everybody at Community Healthcare that plays a part in all the things that we do.”