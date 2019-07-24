Age: 31

Home: Kenya

Career: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona … three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8k and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10k.

This year: Third in BAA 10k; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; sixth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; seventh in Peachtree 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

