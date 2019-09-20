Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Bob Reade Field

Last week: Sterling flew past Alleman 34-6. Geneseo held on to beat Galesburg 21-14.

Last meeting: Sterling 43, Geneseo 7 (2018)

Overview: Old Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference rivals meet for the first time as Big Six members. The Maple Leafs have allowed just 30 points and 178 total yards per game in their 3-0 start. Mason Jones has nearly 300 yards of total offense and five scores. Sterling, ranked second in Class 5A this week, has three receivers with a combined 17 receptions and averaging 15.9 yards per catch. QB Cooper Willman has almost 700 total yards in three weeks. 

