Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field

Last week: Sterling tackled Quincy on Saturday, 33-20. Rock Island slipped past Galesburg in overtime on Saturday, 24-21. 

Last meeting: It is believed to be the first meeting. 

Overview: This game is big in dictating the Big Six race. If Rock Island can pull the upset, there could be five teams tied for the conference lead by the end of the weekend. Sterling hasn't been held below 27 points this season. QB Cooper Willman has more than 900 yards of offense, including 528 rushing (8 per carry). Rock Island has won two straight. Davion Wilson and Eli Reese each reached 100 yards rushing last week. The Rocks are expected to get three players back from suspension this week. 

