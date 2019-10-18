Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl

Last week: Sterling rolled past Moline 53-26. United Township dropped a 36-34 tilt at Galesburg.

Last meeting: None recently

Overview: Despite its win-loss record, UT has scored 183 points this season (26.1 per game). That is a vast improvement from the past three seasons where it tallied 106, 140 and 52 points, respectively, for nine games. Sterling running back Jahshawn Howard likely will not play tonight because of concussion symptoms. His backup, Noel Aponte, is just 20 yards behind Howard's 643 yards and has scored a league-high 15 TDs. Already playoff eligible, Sterling can clinch at least a share of Big Six crown with a win. 

