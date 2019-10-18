Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last week: Sterling rolled past Moline 53-26. United Township dropped a 36-34 tilt at Galesburg.
Last meeting: None recently
Twitter: @kyleh_da
Overview: Despite its win-loss record, UT has scored 183 points this season (26.1 per game). That is a vast improvement from the past three seasons where it tallied 106, 140 and 52 points, respectively, for nine games. Sterling running back Jahshawn Howard likely will not play tonight because of concussion symptoms. His backup, Noel Aponte, is just 20 yards behind Howard's 643 yards and has scored a league-high 15 TDs. Already playoff eligible, Sterling can clinch at least a share of Big Six crown with a win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.