Sterling, Illinois, man faces multiple child sex assault charges

STERLING, Illinois — Illinois State Police have arrested a 51-year-old Sterling man on multiple charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Gregg A Gallentine is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Under Illinois law, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is filed when the victim is under the age of 13.
Under Illinois law, the charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of from six to 60 years on each count, and it is mandatory that each conviction on each count be sentenced consecutively. Also 85% of the sentence must be served before parole can be granted.
If convicted on each of the six charges, Gallentine’s minimum sentence would be 36 years with a maximum of 360 years, of which 85% would have to be served before parole could be granted.
If there are two or more victims, the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison under Illinois law.
Gallentine also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.
According to a news release issued Thursday by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, an investigation into Gallentine began in April after information was received by police that he had committed predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
After what police termed a thorough investigation, Gallentine was arrested Thursday.
Gallentine was being held Thursday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
