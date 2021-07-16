Steven Wilson

June 22, 2018

Police Department: Moline

Location: 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities, Moline

Steven Dexter Wilson, 26 at the time, was shot by Officers Jeremy Weeks and Brett Kopf. Weeks and Kopf were in an alley investigating a burglary call from a nearby building when Wilson came to the front door of his house and fired a pistol, according to then State's Attorney John McGehee.

Wilson reportedly left his house yelling "shoot me" and charged at Kopf. Kopf shot toward Wilson without hitting him, but Wilson did not stop. After a struggle, Wilson pointed his gun at Kopf. Weeks shot Wilson twice and he fell to the ground.

Wilson was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed violence. His case is still being processed and his next court date is set for June 18 at 8:30 a.m. McGehee determined Kopf's and Weeks' use of force to be justified in December 2018.

