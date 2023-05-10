Stina Terronez had never envisioned herself becoming a nurse, and now she is a 2023 Heart of Healthcare honoree; a surprise she was not expecting. “It definitely caught me off guard,” she said. Terronez is a Labor and Delivery Nurse at UnityPoint Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace. She is from the south side of Chicago, and met her husband, a Moline native, while they were in college. Her time studying nursing was far from an ordinary experience. She said, “The nursing school was interesting because I was surrounded by people who had wanted to be nurses their entire lives, who came from generations of nurses. And I was like, 34 or 35 years old and kind of starting off and finding out that this is something that I wanted to do later in life, so very unique.” Stina was in school during the pandemic, which posed challenges because the programs weren’t allowing students to go into the hospital. She missed out on the opportunity to have a lot of the hands-on experience that students usually receive.

The inspiration behind her career choice is what she is constantly reminded of when on the job and helping patients. Stina’s delivery experiences led her to become a labor and delivery nurse. Her first son was born in 2014 at the very hospital she works at. “Back in 2014, I had my son there. I had a bit of a scary delivery. It wasn't the beautiful, you know, kind of story that I try to give my patients. It was kind of a scary event for me. I had amazing nurses who did everything that they could to make a scary thing not so scary for me, and I am to this day, very, very grateful for all of the care and support that I had there, and encouragement. When I had my second son, two years later, and I was able to have a VBAC [Vaginal Birth After Cesarean], which was my goal the second after I had my first,” she explained.

She talked about her second delivery, “And that was also a very scary thing because I was doing something for the first time with this lingering fear of failure in the back of my head. And there were times where I did not think I was going to do it, where I completely doubted myself, and they believed in me. The nurses were, like ‘You can do it.’ ‘You're doing it.’ And I did it. That birth was the most redeeming moment of my entire life and I do not think that I would have been able to do it without the support of those nurses. Because I believed that they do this day in and day out, and I told myself ‘They know what they're doing, they see this all the time. If they think I can do it. I can do it.’ And I did it. It was amazing.”

Those nurses who championed Stina and helped her believe in herself, were the very inspiration that led her on a journey to do that for other women. “I wanted to be that person. I wanted to help them find their strengths. I decided to go into nursing. And now here I am. I get to work on the unit where it all began” she stated. To be a labor and delivery nurse in the very unit that led to this choice in career is something very special for Terronez. She got emotional when she talked about when she first started working there. The room that she had been in for her delivery, room 204, was right across from the nurse’s station. “Every morning when I used to come into work, I would tap the little number sign and just be thankful that I could be here for somebody else. And I do that every day, and I look at that room, and even on those hard days, it's a constant reminder of why I'm doing what I'm doing.”

She explained some of the challenges in labor and delivery, “Everybody tends to think ‘Oh you hold babies all day. It's all cute and lovely and everybody's happy’ and that is what we are a lot of the time, but there is a lot of heartbreak. You know, not every story comes out picture-perfect here. And some stories do end in tragedy. And it's hard as a nurse to not take bad situations personally. We do everything that we can, but there are things that we cannot control. But when it's your patient and something bad happens, you do dwell on it and you think ‘What could I have done better,’ ‘If I had done this, what would have happened?’ And that's probably the hardest thing because you find your vulnerable hours with a patient and you build relationships, and a lot of the time these babies are born and I almost feel like the aunt, like, I have a vested interest in this baby. I've made friends with the patients, and those 12 hours feel like 12 years sometimes with some patients where you just feel like you're part of their little family for a small moment in time.”