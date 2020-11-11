Stories of Honor leads up to Veterans Day

Over the last two years, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus have spearheaded the Stories of Honor project to recognize the sacrifice of area veterans during the months leading up to Veterans Day.
The veterans nominated for Stories of Honor by friends and family looking to shine some light and express their gratitude to a veteran close to their hearts. Each one of those nominations is featured in the pages of this special Veterans Day section. In addition, we have republished the four veteran profiles to ensure that every reader has an opportunity to learn about their sacrifice.
Each one of the four featured veterans personifies the call to action we posted back in July: ”Share stories of allegiance, heroism, and determination. Some of the most powerful stories come from those who have served in the armed forces. Recognize the service, bravery, and sacrifice of the many heroes who have served or are serving our country.”
Every veteran has their own unique story. Combat is not the only measure of a veteran’s sacrifice. The willingness to volunteer is a commitment very few Americans make. According to the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, there were about 1.3 million active-duty personnel as of July 2020. To put it in perspective, that measures out to less than one-half of 1% of the U.S. population.
It has been my honor to write the profiles of Tyler Hoogerwerf, Robert Neal Jr., Ric Knerr, and John Schmidt. I was impressed by how extremely candid and honest they were about their experiences in war and the days that followed.
The trauma of combat and being away from family for extended periods of time wears on every everyone who serves. Returning home to civilian life is not an easy transition and as I learned during my interviews, some make it home and some do not. The problem of veteran suicide was a topic that was discussed by all four veterans.
Army veteran Ric Knerr talked about his adjustment coming home:
“I never caused trouble when I was a kid. The worst thing I ever did was getting caught with firecrackers when I was 16. I wasn’t a troublemaker. I was a good kid. But within three, four years of being out of the military, I had been arrested twice and been convicted of battery. Violence quickly became the answer, you know, and I’m lucky that I didn’t end up worse than I did.
“I’m ashamed of how I was when I first got out of the military. But I’ve been out of the military 20 years now, and I’ve got a great job. I’ve got a wonderful wife who tries her best to understand. She tries to educate herself and understand where I’m coming from. And she helps where I’m weak, she’s strong.
“Love is a powerful thing, and if you’ve got someone that can help you through that, who can deal with the nightmares or the short temper or the borderline explosive rage over something as simple as someone pulling out in front of you. I don’t know that I would ever have the guts to tell her, but she probably saved my life.”
Marine veteran Robert Neal Jr.urged veterans to seek help if they are struggling.
“Reach out to whatever programs are available to you, talk to your buddy, talk to your best friend ... there’s a ton of programs out there if you just take the time to look for it. But unfortunately, those guys that commit that don’t see those angles, or they don’t see those opportunities. So it’s buddy checks. I mean, so every once in a while on Facebook, ‘Hey, I’m doing a buddy check what’s going on’ and then all the guys that you went into service with it, I’m here, this is good. You know, just little things like that. It’s everybody contributing to try to make things better, I think is the only way to solve that problem.”
I would urge everyone who knows or loves a veteran to nominate them for Stories of Honor in July 2021. We are looking forward to telling their stories in the future.
