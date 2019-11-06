Most Popular
-
Moline police search for Davenport man
-
Popular local meteorologist Cedric Haynes leaves Quad-Cities for home
-
Watch: Theft of wallet 'devastating' for college student
-
Former Davenport home daycare provider gets suspended 25-year sentence, probation in neglect case
-
Man wanted for murder in Des Moines picked up for attempted robbery in Davenport
Print Ads
Other
Other
Restaurant
Transportation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.