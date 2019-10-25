Quad-City 3, Huntsville 2 (SO)

Huntsville;2;0;0;0;0--;2

Quad-City;2;0;0;0;1--;3

First period -- Scoring: John Schiavo, QC (Dean Yakura, Shane Bennett), 3:16; Tyler Piacentini, H'ville (power play) (Rob Darrar, Shawn Bates), 9:38; Mathias Ahman, QC (Stephen Gaul, Joseph Widmar), 13:24; Kyle Sharkey, H'ville (shorthanded) (unassisted), 15:47. Penalties: Kristaps Nimanis, QC (interference), 8:20; Nolan Kaiser, H'ville (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:56; Kaiser, H'ville (holding), 18:04; Yakura, QC (tripping), 18:38.

Second period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Alec Brandrup, H'ville (high sticking), 1:02; Michael Casale, QC (goalie interference), 15:01.

Third period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Pat Condon, H'ville (hooking), 13:43; Scott Trask, H'ville (Scott Trask), 16:05; Michael Casale, QC (slashing), 16:05

Overtime -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Bennett, QC (too many men bench minor), 2:28.

Shootout -- H'ville: Kyle Sharkey, no goal; Rob Darrar, no goal; Shawn Bates, goal; Sy Nutkevitch, no goal. Q-C: John Schiavo, goal; Shane Bennett, goal; Joseph Widmar, goal; Dean Yakura, no goal.

Shots on goal -- H'ville 15-11-14-5--45; QC 12-7-9-1--29. Penalties -- H'ville 5-10; QC 5-10. Power play -- H'ville 1-4; QC 0-4. Saves -- H'ville (Max Milosek 29 shots, 27 saves); QC (Peter Di Salvo 45 shots, 43 saves). Three stars -- 1. John Schiavo, QC; 2. Peter Di Salvo, QC; 3. Mathias Ahman, QC. Referee -- Scott McClement. Linesmen -- Trevor Waite, Cameron McCambridge. A -- 4,015.

