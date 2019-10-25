Quad-City 3, Huntsville 2 (SO)
Huntsville;2;0;0;0;0--;2
Quad-City;2;0;0;0;1--;3
First period -- Scoring: John Schiavo, QC (Dean Yakura, Shane Bennett), 3:16; Tyler Piacentini, H'ville (power play) (Rob Darrar, Shawn Bates), 9:38; Mathias Ahman, QC (Stephen Gaul, Joseph Widmar), 13:24; Kyle Sharkey, H'ville (shorthanded) (unassisted), 15:47. Penalties: Kristaps Nimanis, QC (interference), 8:20; Nolan Kaiser, H'ville (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:56; Kaiser, H'ville (holding), 18:04; Yakura, QC (tripping), 18:38.
Second period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Alec Brandrup, H'ville (high sticking), 1:02; Michael Casale, QC (goalie interference), 15:01.
Third period -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Pat Condon, H'ville (hooking), 13:43; Scott Trask, H'ville (Scott Trask), 16:05; Michael Casale, QC (slashing), 16:05
Overtime -- Scoring: none. Penalties: Bennett, QC (too many men bench minor), 2:28.
Shootout -- H'ville: Kyle Sharkey, no goal; Rob Darrar, no goal; Shawn Bates, goal; Sy Nutkevitch, no goal. Q-C: John Schiavo, goal; Shane Bennett, goal; Joseph Widmar, goal; Dean Yakura, no goal.
Shots on goal -- H'ville 15-11-14-5--45; QC 12-7-9-1--29. Penalties -- H'ville 5-10; QC 5-10. Power play -- H'ville 1-4; QC 0-4. Saves -- H'ville (Max Milosek 29 shots, 27 saves); QC (Peter Di Salvo 45 shots, 43 saves). Three stars -- 1. John Schiavo, QC; 2. Peter Di Salvo, QC; 3. Mathias Ahman, QC. Referee -- Scott McClement. Linesmen -- Trevor Waite, Cameron McCambridge. A -- 4,015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.