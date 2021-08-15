Storm-damaged trees may not be savable

Severe thunderstorms, tornados, and strong winds sometimes damage trees, flowers, and lawns.
After you've cleaned up the tree damage from the recent storm, what’s next? We have some advice for you.
A derecho left a swath of damage across Iowa and Illinois on Aug. 10, 2020, with high winds -- in the 100 mph to 130 mph range -- sustained for 60 minutes.
Another derecho is unlikely to hit the area, but Midwest summer thunderstorms can be very damaging.
Kathy Connett snapped this photo of a tree service employee in the mess of branches behind her home that were the result of the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.
“Trees are usually very resilient to damage,” says Ryan Pankau, a horticulture educator for University of Illinois Extension. “When a storm or disease takes out parts of a tree, it exposes the other trees in the area differently. You may continue to see damage to them years down the line.”
Pankau suggests calling a certified arborist to inspect damaged trees.
In the Quad-Cities, residents are replanting trees lost by the derecho. Preexisting problems such as the Emerald Ash Borer and extreme cold temperatures in 2019 had already forced the city of Davenport's forestry division to take out more city trees than were planted. It's a trend the city arborist is hoping to turn around.
“With enough wind and enough force, no amount of pruning or inspection is going to stop that tree from coming down,” says Pankau. “Arborists can stack the odds in your favor.”
To find a list of certified arborists, one may visit
Treesaregood.org.
To learn more about the trees and how homeowners can respond to damage, read the full article at:
https://go.illinois.edu/TreeDamageRecovery.
One year later: Photos of the Derecho's aftermath in the Quad-Cities
Power line tree removal at 29th and Lincoln as storm clean up and restoring power to homes continues, Friday, in the Quad Cities area.
a street light and trees blown over at Gayman Avenue and West Lombard street as storm clean up and restoring power to homes continue, Friday, in the Quad Cities area.
Storm clean up and restoring power to homes in Quad Cities area.
Storm clean up and restoring power to homes in Quad Cities area.
Storm clean up and restoring power to homes in Quad Cities area.
Home at Elsie and Garfield has large sections of tree removed from roof as storm clean up and restoring power to homes continues, Friday, in the Quad Cities area.
Storm clean up and restoring power to homes in Quad Cities area.
A utility pole is snapped to two places along with downed wires at the area of Elsie and Garfield as power crews work, Friday, to restore electricity to the area after Monday's storm.
Line crews from Kiowa out of Tipton, Missouri, remove tree limbs from power lines at Lincoln and 29th Street in Davenport.
Utility crews work the 3300 block of Dover street in west Davenport as they restore power to the homes in that area Friday.
Judy Simon picks up debris in front of her home Friday in the 3300 block of Denison, as residents continue to clean up after Monday's storm that hit the Quad-Cities.
Judy Simon picks up debris in front of her home in the 3300 block of Denison on Friday as residents continue to clean up after Monday's storm.
Many resources are available for Muscatine County residence who experienced damage during the storm Monday.
Work continues to restore power lines along Marquette Street near 34th Avenue for residents Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Davenport. Many residents in the Quad-Cities are still without power after a Derecho storm ravaged through the area on Monday.
Workers restore power lines along Marquette Street near 34th Avenue, Davenport, in August. Businesses and residents remained without power for up to a week after a derecho storm ravaged through the area.
Power lines and tree limbs are down along Marquette Street near 34th Avenue for residents Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Davenport. Many residents in the Quad-Cities are still without power after a Derecho storm ravaged through the area on Monday.
Work to restore power lines along Marquette Street near 34th Avenue for residents Thursday, Aug. 14 in Davenport. Many residents in the Quad-Cities were without power after a derecho storm ravaged through the area on Aug. 10.
Silver maples, known for their relatively soft wood and occasional hollow spots inside, appeared to be the most frequently downed tree in Monday's storm.
A derecho storm with winds in the 80 mph-range tore this limb off an oak tree and slammed it against a Bettendorf house, poking a hole in the roof.
Silver maples, known for their relatively soft wood and frequent interior hollow spots, were the most-downed trees in the derecho storm. This yard in Bettendorf was literally filled with branches.
Jerry Kennedy, of Rock Island, and his son Kyle clear branches out of the yard of his brother’s home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Kyle Kennedy, of Rock Island, clears branches from the yard of his uncle’s home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Ken Roberts, of Moline, clears away branches from his front yard Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Moline. A derecho storm went through the Quad Cities August 10, 2020 with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Tom Cudworth cleans the carburetor of a generator as his son Logan, 7, watches from the bed of the truck on Aug. 12 in Rock Island.
Tom Cudworth cleans the carburetor of a generator as his son Logan, 7, watches from the bed of the truck Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Curtis Caster, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Russell Kennedy, of Rock Island, clears a way branches from his yard Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A derecho storm went through the Quad-Cities Aug. 10, 2020 with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Ken Roberts, of Moline, clears away branches from his front yard after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
A car is trapped underneath a fallen tree along 21st Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
A car is trapped underneath a fallen tree along 21st Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
A trampoline is flipped in the yard of a home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, center talks with Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe, right, and Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher during a tour of storm damage in Davenport Wednesday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stops by and talks with a group of men from a church meeting in Vander Veer Botanical Park during a tour of storm damage in Davenport Wednesday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with members of the media during a tour of storm damage in Davenport Wednesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks with members of the Iowa National Guard at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot during a tour of storm damaged areas in Davenport in August. Reynolds said Wednesday state officials are in the process of "winterizing" Test Iowa sites.
Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe talks with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds during a tour of storm damage in Davenport Wednesday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks with members of the Iowa National Guard at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot during a tour of storm damaged areas in Davenport Wednesday.
While this Muscatine County cornfield is relatively unscathed after Monday's storm, many other crop fields have been damaged from the 75 mph winds.
Trees lining the left side of the tee box on the 14th hole at TPC Deere Run were knocked down in Monday's storm that feature a derecho with winds over 80 miles per hour. About a dozen trees at Deere Run were felled by the storm.
A large tree limb pulled down power lines and damaged a garage in the alley between 35th and 34th street, from Monday's storm, in Rock Island.
City of Moline work crews load trees and brush at third street and fifth avenue, Tuesday, August 12, 2020 in Moline.
Monday, Aug. 10th's unusual derecho storm raced across the region downing trees causing power and communication outages across the Quad-Cities.
Todd Casel uses a chain saw to cutup one of three large trees that fell in his front yard at 2437 27th street in Moline, after Monday afternoon storm that past though the area. If you needed a generator or a power saw, there were few to be found soon after hardware stores opened this morning.
Davenport resident Janice McCann hauls branches to the street as she continue to clean up around her home Tuesday.
Trees and power lines lie across Davenport's East Street after the Aug. 10 derecho wind storm.
John Cooksey helps remove a tree branch from the roof of the home of Adam Robinson on W. 35th St. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, the day after the derecho storm. The storm raced across the region Aug. 10, downing trees, causing power and communication outages throughout the region.
Many Quad-City residents lost power during Monday's storm, which means the contents of their refrigerators and freezers may need to be thrown away.
Trees and powerlines across East St. in Davenport after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho storm raced across the region downing trees, causing power and communication outages across the Quad-Cities.
Rick Lopez throws a section of a tree limb over a fence as he helps a friend clean-up his yard in Davenport Tuesday. An unusual derecho storm that raced across the region Monday downing trees causing power and communication outages throughout the region.
The City of Bettendorf put Stop signs at several intersections throughout the community after Monday's unusual derecho storm that raced across the region downing trees causing power and communication outages.
John Cooksey helps remove a tree branch from the roof of the home of Adam Robinson on W 35th St. Tuesday.
Damage to the roofing of the Springs at Bettendorf Apartments can be seen after Monday's unusual derecho storm that raced across the region downing trees causing power and communication outages.
Rick Lopez throws a section of a tree limb over a fence as he helps a friend clean-up his yard in Davenport Tuesday.
Workers with Wright Tree Service remove a fallen tree from power lines near 34th and Marquette Streets in Davenport on Tuesday. Tree service companies across the Quad-Cities were busy on Tuesday, and say to expect a three or four day wait if the tree removal is not an emergency.
Patrick Reichelt uses a chainsaw as he helps clear a tree from the roadway near his sons home in west Davenport Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Workers with Wright Tree Service remove a fallen tree from power lines near 34th and Marquette Streets Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
The home of Todd Casel with three large trees that fell in his front yard and on his son's car at 2437 27th St., Moline.
Patrick Reichelt, left uses a chainsaw as his son Stephen Reichelt helps clear branches from a tree from the roadway near his home in west Davenport Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Workers with Wright Tree Service remove a fallen tree from power lines near 34th and Marquette Streets Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Workers with Wright Tree Service remove a fallen tree from power lines near 34th and Marquette Streets Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Crews from Advantage Tree Service remove a large tree from the roof of Amber Spurgetis home at 933 17th street in Rock Island after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho passed through the Quad-Cities.
Adam Harmon was one of several residents in Muscatine that had trees damaged by the 75 mph winds from Monday afternoon's sudden storm. “Luckily this is it,” he said, looking at his fallen tree. “The other trees seemed to hold strong."
DAVE HOTLE
The Muscatine Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station on South Houser Street will be open extended hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 14, for residents to bring brush debris from Monday's storm to the site. Regular hours will resume Saturday, Aug. 15.
Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can deposit debris for free with a compost sticker available at the transfer station, Muscatine City Hall or the Department of Public Works. There is a small fee for non-residents. Call 563-263-9689 for more information.
The site is located at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine. Regular hours are 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Nick Anthony stands outside his his home near the corner of 53rd Street and 10th Avenue after Monday's storm. (Submitted photo)
Dusti Reese, owner of Double D Diner in Davenport, works the grill in front of her business Tuesday. Her business didn't have power after Monday's storms, but she grilled out front and served customers brats, burgers, rib-eye steaks and tenderloins on Tuesday.
At about 1 p.m. Monday a severe thunderstorm bringing reported 80 mph winds blew through Muscatine County. many trees were damaged and there were reports at the Muscatine County Joint Communication Center of electrical lines that fell on trees and two semis had reportedly rolled over on Highway 61. In town, several trees at the Muscatine County Courthouse were damaged.
A severe thunderstorm blew across Iowa Monday afternoon prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Muscatine County. In Muscatine the storm sirens were sounded shortly before 1 p.m. The storm produced strong winds up to 80 mph and caused damage to many trees in Muscatine. Two semis reportedly rolled over from the force of the wind on Highway 61. Power lines were reportedly knocked from their poles.
Paul Wirtala reaches down to pick up a branch in his driveway after Monday's storm.
A tree on Davenport's 11th Street, across from Lindsay Park, lost nearly one-third of itself in Monday's storm.
Damaged corn crops lie in a field in Polk City, Iowa. Farmers across a wide swath of Iowa are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath of a rare wind storm, known as a derecho, that turned what was looking like a record corn crop into deep losses for many.
... And this is how Don Wooten's tree looked after the Aug. 10 derecho.
Just an hour before the Aug. 10 derecho took down Susan McPeters' beloved ash tree, an employee of Davey Tree was onsite to give it its every-other-year injection to protect it against the emerald ash borer.
Too close for comfort! This is how the John and Kathy Connett house looked after the Aug. 10 derecho.
This shot shows the chemical going directly into the ash tree to protect it from the emerald ash borer. Within an hour, the tree had been toppled by derecho winds.
This photo shows a Davey Tree employee injecting Susan McPeters' ash tree with a chemical to protect it against the emerald ash borer just about an hour before the Aug. 19 derecho toppled the tree.
Kathy Connett snapped this photo of a tree service employee in the mess of branches behind her home that were the result of the Aug. 10 derecho.
Kathy Connett snapped this photo of a tree service employee in the mess of branches behind her home that were the result of the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.
Trees blocking sidewalks and streets kept work crews throughout the Quad-Cities busy for days after the Aug. 10 derecho. This is Mary Flaherty's pin oak in Davenport.
Davenport's Emeis Park is one of the staging areas for debris from the Aug. 10 derecho. The city hopes to be finished with cleanup by Oct. 2.
The city of Davenport has collected nearly 215,000 cubic yards of tree debris, with more to go, following the Aug. 10 derecho.
The city of Davenport is running 10-hour shifts Monday-Friday to help clear away debris from the Aug. 10 derecho and will run voluntary shifts over Labor Day weekend. Emeis Park is one of the staging areas for debris.
Davenport city crews have removed thousands of cubic feet of downed trees and other debris as a result of the Aug. 19 derecho. Emeis Park is one of the staging areas for the debris.
As cleanup from the Aug. 10 derecho continues in Davenport, debris and wood chip piles are being staged in various parks across the city, such Emeis, shown here. This has prompted calls from residents wondering whether they can add their debris to the piles and if they can take some of the mulch. The answer to both questions is no.
A SIGN: Reader Julie Zarn Mehner and her brother were driving by the Davenport City Cemetery off West River Drive at Division Street when they saw what they consider a likeness of Jesus in the wound of this tree where a branch was torn off in the derecho storm. "I put it on FB and had some likes and others saying they don't see it," Mehner wrote. "But, I see it and that's all that matters. 'Twas a sign for me while everything is crazy."
Sherrard FFA reporter Bo Johnson went before school began to help with garden harvest. The junior said some of the sweetcorn was knocked down in the derecho Aug. 10.
In August a derecho storm blew through Iowa causing considerable damage. A team of storm spotters in reorganizing in Muscatine County to help the National Weather Service track inclement weather.
