Storm-damaged trees may not be savable
Storm-damaged trees may not be savable

Severe thunderstorms, tornados, and strong winds sometimes damage trees, flowers, and lawns.

After you've cleaned up the tree damage from the recent storm, what’s next? We have some advice for you.

A derecho left a swath of damage across Iowa and Illinois on Aug. 10, 2020, with high winds -- in the 100 mph to 130 mph range -- sustained for 60 minutes.

Another derecho is unlikely to hit the area, but Midwest summer thunderstorms can be very damaging.

connett four

Kathy Connett snapped this photo of a tree service employee in the mess of branches behind her home that were the result of the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.

“Trees are usually very resilient to damage,” says Ryan Pankau, a horticulture educator for University of Illinois Extension. “When a storm or disease takes out parts of a tree, it exposes the other trees in the area differently. You may continue to see damage to them years down the line.”

Pankau suggests calling a certified arborist to inspect damaged trees.

+2
Derecho 2020: Quad-Cities replant, replace, regrow one year after derecho

Derecho 2020: Quad-Cities replant, replace, regrow one year after derecho

In the Quad-Cities, residents are replanting trees lost by the derecho. Preexisting problems such as the Emerald Ash Borer and extreme cold temperatures in 2019 had already forced the city of Davenport's forestry division to take out more city trees than were planted. It's a trend the city arborist is hoping to turn around.

“With enough wind and enough force, no amount of pruning or inspection is going to stop that tree from coming down,” says Pankau. “Arborists can stack the odds in your favor.”

To find a list of certified arborists, one may visit Treesaregood.org.

To learn more about the trees and how homeowners can respond to damage, read the full article at: https://go.illinois.edu/TreeDamageRecovery.

