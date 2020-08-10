Storm leaves widespread power outages, trees down in the Quad-Cities

A storm left widespread power outages across the Quad-Cities Monday afternoon, with heavy winds taking down trees and limbs and power lines.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were 19,363 households without power in the Iowa Quad-Cities and 4,190 households in the Illinois Quad-Cities.

National Weather Service Quad Cities reported winds of up to 85 mph during the storm.

Dave Donovan, director of Scott County Emergency Management, said damage was widespread throughout the county with trees and limbs down, but there was no major damage reported.

Augustana College was without power and told students to stay in their residences, while advising employees to go home.

Bettendorf asked drivers to avoid Devils Glen Road from Middle Road to 53rd Avenue because several power lines were down.

