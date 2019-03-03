Peoria 3, Quad-City 0
Quad-City;0;0;0;--;0
Peoria;0;1;2;--;3
First period — No scoring. Penalties: Tyler Minx, QC (cross checking), 11:35; Tommy Tsicos, QC (high sticking, double minor), 15:09.
Second period — Scoring: Kevin Patterson, Peo (Dennis Sicard, Jake Hamilton), 19:28. Penalties: Alec Hagaman, Peo (interference), 5:09; Shane Bennett, QC (holding), 5:49; Patterson, Peo (roughing), 9:04; Pijus Rulevicius, Peo (roughing), 11:58; Skyler Smutek, QC (roughing), 13:09; Minx, QC (interference), 13:50; Rulevicius, Peo (high sticking), 19:56; Smutek, QC (unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00; Smutek, QC (roughing), 20:00; Guillaume Naud, Peo (roughing), 20:00.
Third period — Scoring: Hagaman, Peo (Colton Wolter, Sicard), 4:48; Peoria - Drake Hunter, Peo (Ben Blasko, Rulevicius) 15:35. Penalties: Minx, QC (tripping), 0:14; John Scully, QC (slashing), 16:34; Hagaman, Peo (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:34; Hagaman, Peo (continuing altercation, 10-minute misconduct), 16:34; Smutek, Peo (fighting, major), 18:20; Wolter, Peo (fighting, major), 18:20.
Shots on goal — QC 3-6-3--12, Peoria 18-19-16--53. Penalties — QC 11-25, Peoria 8-27. Power play — QC 0-4, Peoria 0-8. Saves — QC (Peter Di Salvo 53 shots, 50 saves), Peoria (Storm Phaneuf 12 shots, 12 saves). Three stars — 1. Kevin Patterson, Peo; 2. Dennis Sicard, Peo; 3. Peter Di Salvo, QC. Referees — Kevin Corbett, Ian McCambridge. Linesmen — Chad Fuller, Bryan Gorcoff. A — 3,689.
