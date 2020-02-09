Storm sweep Ice Flyers with OT win

PENSACOLA, Fla. — It was down in Pensacola where the Quad City Storm's season got off track, a pair of losses to the Ice Flyers earlier this season kick-starting a nine-game losing streak.

The return trip to Florida went much better.

The Storm completed the weekend sweep of the Ice Flyers, winning 2-1 in overtime Sunday, wrapping up their first successful six-point weekend in franchise history.

Tommy Tsicos scored the game-winner, beating Pensacola goaltender Jake Kupsky 1 minute, 49 seconds into overtime.

The Storm took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Joe Sova at the 12:17 mark of the first period. Pensacola tied the game with a goal from Brett DAndrea at 18:49 in the second period.

That was all Ryan Mulder allowed as the Quad City goaltender made 36 saves while Kupsky made 27 saves for the Ice Flyers.

The successful weekend did wonders for the Storm, who moved from ninth to seventh in the SPHL standings and are now five points clear of ninth-place Roanoke. The Storm are 11 points back of sixth-place Evansville.

The Storm look to keep their winning streak going this weekend when they host the Fayetteville Marksmen, who are currently tied for first place, for three games at the TaxSlayer Center, starting Friday.

