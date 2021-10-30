Storm unleash 60 shots against Bobcats to win third straight game

The Bobcats pressed the rest of the game, which included a fight between Storm defenseman Cody Walsh and Bobcats forward Eric Masters after Masters slashed Brkin midway through the third period.

That turned out to be tame compared to the melee near the end of the game. Quad City defenseman Joe Sova was called for tripping, and in frustration, fired a shot at the boards. As he was skating toward the penalty box, Vermilion County forward Joey Strada skated up to Sova and cross-checked him in the face.

A brawl broke out, as officials failed to control the situation. Connor Fries and Moran were given fighting aggressor game misconduct penalties while Sova was given a continuing altercation misconduct penalty.

Nobody from the Bobcats received a misconduct penalty, though three majors were given, including a cross-checking major to Strada. The Storm had to kill off a 5-on-3 penalty as a result.

"Referees are human and you've got to make split second decisions," Pszenyczny said. "We've just got to play with the cards we're dealt so if we're in the penalty box, it is what it is."

Sova admitted he was expecting retaliation for firing the puck at the boards.