Quad City 4, Peoria 2 

Quad City;1;1;2;--;4

Peoria;0;0;2;--;2

First period — Scoring: Harris Jr., QC (unassisted) 17:21. Penalties: Basey, QC (hooking) 16:23; Shipitsyn, PEO (interference) 6:17; Smutek, PEO (roughing) 2:38; Dion, PEO (delay of game) 2:06; Hein, QC (tripping), 0:09

Second period — Scoring: Klecha, QC (Beaudry) 13:13. Penalties: Nieminen, PEO (fighting major) 9:10; Hein, QC (fighting major) 9:10  

Third period — Scoring: Gauld, QC (unassisted) 10:47; Nieminen, PEO (Shipitsyn, Smutek) 10:47; Mills, QC (Hein, Fregeau) 7:01; Moran, PEO (Thacker, Nippard) 6:22. Penalties: Hein, QC (hooking), 6:31

Shots on goal — QC 13-9-9--31, Peoria 7-8-11--26. Penalties — QC 11-4; Peoria 11-4. Power play — QC 0-3, Peoria 1-3. Saves — QC (Ryan Mulder 11 shots, 11 saves; Henry Dill 15 shots, 13 saves); Peoria (Brody Claeys 31 shots, 27 saves). Referee — Riley Yerkovich. Linesman — Will Glick, default linesman. A — 1,630

