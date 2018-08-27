The next installment of Story Show, a series that invites Quad-Citians to share their best (or worst) personal tales on stage, is set for Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport and will feature stories following the theme, "Epic Festival Tales." The series is presented by Moeller Nights, Hive Event Consulting and Midwest Writing Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and storytelling will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at eventbrite.com. 

7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $10

