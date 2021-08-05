Story slugs Rockies past Cubs

DENVER — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Thursday.

Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez.

Rodgers started the fifth with a single off Jake Jewell (0-1) and Story — who was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline — followed with his second homer of the day and 15th this season to put the Rockies ahead 6-4. The opposite-field shot gave him his second multi-homer game this season and 17th of his career.

“Trev’s obviously just been a little bit off this year, as we know,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “But games like today can get a guy going. That home run to right was smoked and that homer to left was clicked pretty good, too. I think we’re going to see the best of Trev here in the next couple of months, I really do.”