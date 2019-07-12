The storyboards return to help tell golf fans about the local charities that participate in the Birdies For Charity program. A new addition last year, 42 boards were offered by charities and designed by Edwards Creative of Milan to help spread the word about their organizations. Up to 50 could be dedicated this year.
These boards are highlighted again on the cart path leading from No. 9 green to the clubhouse.
