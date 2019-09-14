Strand of Oaks, with Frankie Lee and Chicago Farmer, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $25-$30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Strand of Oaks is the rock project by songwriter and producer Timothy Showalter.

