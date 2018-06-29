Streaming saves summer TV

If you’re watching TV, that is.
Ratings for soccer’s World Cup are down, thanks to the lack of a U.S. team in the field — or on the field — but that doesn’t mean the matches have been a bore. It just means we Americans — well, most of Americans — just don’t care.
And very few shows are begging for our attention, unless you’re a fan of “Big Brother,”in which case you’ve got three nights a week to occupy your attention. Or you’re a fan of celebrity-hosted game shows; there are plenty from which to choose.
But there’s little else new crying out to be watched. Sure, new episodes of CBS’ “Instinct” (Sundays, 8 p.m.) and “Elementary” (Mondays, 9 p.m.) are there for fans of the smart mystery genre; Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” (Sundays, 9 p.m., about trying to make it in comedy in 1970s L.A.) and the docu-series “Just Another Immigrant” (Fridays, 8 p.m., about British comedian Romesh Ranganathan’s attempt to build a career in Los Angeles basically from scratch) are worth watching for comedy fans. And if you’re not watching TV Land’s “Younger,” do yourself a favor and get a Hulu account for the first four seasons, then get current on TV Land’s website (tvland.com).
So maybe it’s time for a good, old-fashioned binge-fest — catch up on shows you might have missed during the year, or catch something that may have slipped your radar altogether, and there’s plenty out there to watch.
If it’s new content you’re itching to binge, try out “A Very English Scandal,” streaming now on Amazon Prime. Originally a BBC production that aired in late May, the three-episode miniseries tells the true story of Jeremy Thorpe, a prominent British member of Parliament and a young leader of the Liberal Party. In the early ’60s, he had an affair with a young man.
When that man, Norman Scott, later felt he had been misused and attempted to make his relationship with Thorpe known — a move that, in the mid-’70s, would have ruined his political career — the accusations were brushed away. Nonetheless, Thorpe obsessed over the damage Scott’s information could do, and schemed with his colleagues to have him killed.
Scott wasn’t killed; an inept assassin saw to that. But when Thorpe was charged with conspiring to commit murder, he resigned his position in the party and was later put on trial.
The series stars Hugh Grant — a man who knows a bit about a very American scandal — as Thorpe and Ben Whishaw as Scott; it is directed by Stephen Frears (“Philomena,” “The Queen”) and written by Russell T. Davis (“Dr. Who,” “Queer as Folk”). Though acquitted of his accusations, Thorpe’s career never recovered after the trial.
If you missed out on “The Alienist,” TNT’s look into the early days of the intersection of psychology and crime, now’s your chance to catch it. Starring Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning, this thriller set in 1896 in New York City — when a man named Theodore Roosevelt was the captain of police — traces the way Brühl, the alienist, as psychologists were known in those days, forms a psychological profile of a killer of boys so they can catch him before he kills again. Fanning plays the NYPD’s first female employee, and Evans is an illustrator asked to help document the crime scenes. The show, which aired earlier this year, is available on tntdrama.com.
Perhaps psychological profiles are in your wheelhouse? Don’t neglect “Mindhunter,” a look inside the early days of the FBI’s behavioral science unit, which premiered on Netflix late last year. Two agents travel the country interviewing imprisoned serial killers, creating a kind of database for behavioral tendencies and psychological traits of madmen. Jonathan Groff stars as Holden Ford, the young agent eager to explore this new area of law enforcement and Holt McCallum as the seen-it-all veteran who is nonetheless curious to see how this new focus can help the department. Anna Torv is the psychology professor who takes leave of her position at Boston University to help this fledgling venture give itself standards, structure, and organization so its research could be organized and replicated and, ultimately, used for teaching agents what elements of criminal psychology were pertinent for closer inspection.
“Mindhunter” is based on the true crime book, “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker; season two is likely to premiere this fall, so get crackin’ on catching up.
On the lighter side, relax with the spritely Kimmy and her hilariously punny roomie, Titus, with the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the first six episodes of which were released at the end of May. The remaining — and final — six (the series will end after four seasons) are scheduled to air in January. Word is there may be a movie to tie up loose plot ends, but we’ve heard that before.
Netflix’s irreverent half-hour comedy series centered on Kimmy, played with unshakeable — unbreakable? — perkiness by Ellie Kemper, as one of a group of Indiana women (referred to the Indiana Mole Women) kept against their will by a false prophet who had convinced them the outside world had been obliterated. Once released, after 15 years in an underground bunker, Kimmy vowed to experience all the life she’d missed, and promptly moved to New York, moved into an apartment with struggling actor Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), in a building owned by the eccentrically radical Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane); and got a job as an assistant to the wealthy socialite Jacqueline White (Jane Krakowski). The witty and satirical show was one of the first created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, after their project “30 Rock” ended in 2013; there’s still plenty of time to catch it before it disappears. (Well, it probably won’t disappear, does anything on the Internet really disappear? There just won’t be any new content.)
Finally, if curiosity has gotten you wondering about the acting career of Meghan Markle — er, the Duchess of Sussex — the first seven seasons of “Suits” are available free to Amazon Prime members, and they happen to be the only seven seasons in which Markle appears. Binge the smart and witty legal drama before season eight premieres July 18.
Still the champs
Ten years ago, tennis star Roger Federer, 26, and Rafael Nadal, 22, were arguably the two best men’s singles tennis players in the world; in July 2008, they found themselves across the net in the Wimbledon finals. Federer, a five-time winner on the grass courts, was favored to beat Nadal, a four-time champ on the clay courts of the French Open. In what writer Jon Wertheim called “The Greatest Match Ever Played” in his 2009 book, “Strokes of Genius: Federer, Nadal, and the Greatest Match Ever Played,” Nadal defeated Federer in a hard-fought battle that stretched late into the night, with two rain delays, and reached five sets, none of them blowouts. A documentary of the same name explores the long-standing rivalry between the two. “Strokes of Genius” airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Tennis Channel; and then on the CW on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
It’s a celebration
“Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular,” featuring Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, and more, returns to light up the New York City skyline. The show is hosted by Akbar Gbajabianila, Matt Iseman, and Kristine Leahy of “American Ninja Warrior”; the display will be accompanied by the West Point Band and the West Point Glee Club. The party starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. (and again at 9 p.m.) on NBC.
And PBS’ national birthday party, “A Capitol Fourth,” returns with a fireworks display from Washington, D.C., and is hosted by John Stamos. The live festivities get under way at 7 p.m. Wednesday. To keep the theme going, the network is airing a POV documentary titled “Brimstone & Glory,” about the National Pyrotechnics Festival in Tultecpec, Mexico, following the fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.
